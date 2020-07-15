290 Massachusetts

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Fabulous location in East Arlington, on bus route to Alewife (just 1.5 miles away!) and Harvard Square, walking distance to Capital Theater, restaurants, shops, Arlington Center, Cambridge and Somerville lines. All new apartment with hardwood flooring throughout, custom Harvey Industry windows, GE washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, dishwasher, disposal, microwave. Rear facing apartment, shared yard and porch with one other resident. Apartment on 2nd floor of Victorian home, offices on 1st and 3rd floors. Rent includes hot water, one assigned off-street parking space, extra storage in basement. First and last month's rent is due at lease signing. No smoking. All residents must obtain renter's insurance. Pet friendly with restrictions.



Terms: One year lease