Arlington, MA
290 Massachusetts
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:12 PM

290 Massachusetts

290 Massachusetts Ave · (617) 234-1732
Location

290 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02474
East Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Fabulous location in East Arlington, on bus route to Alewife (just 1.5 miles away!) and Harvard Square, walking distance to Capital Theater, restaurants, shops, Arlington Center, Cambridge and Somerville lines. All new apartment with hardwood flooring throughout, custom Harvey Industry windows, GE washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, dishwasher, disposal, microwave. Rear facing apartment, shared yard and porch with one other resident. Apartment on 2nd floor of Victorian home, offices on 1st and 3rd floors. Rent includes hot water, one assigned off-street parking space, extra storage in basement. First and last month's rent is due at lease signing. No smoking. All residents must obtain renter's insurance. Pet friendly with restrictions.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Massachusetts have any available units?
290 Massachusetts has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 290 Massachusetts have?
Some of 290 Massachusetts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Massachusetts currently offering any rent specials?
290 Massachusetts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Massachusetts pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 Massachusetts is pet friendly.
Does 290 Massachusetts offer parking?
Yes, 290 Massachusetts offers parking.
Does 290 Massachusetts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 Massachusetts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Massachusetts have a pool?
No, 290 Massachusetts does not have a pool.
Does 290 Massachusetts have accessible units?
No, 290 Massachusetts does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Massachusetts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Massachusetts has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Massachusetts have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Massachusetts does not have units with air conditioning.
