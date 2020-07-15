9 Oak Alley

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Large Home in Rosedown Subdivision off of Sharp Rd! Huge Lot! Must See! - Family Room has fireplace with built in bookcases on both sides. Large Master suite with double sinks. Formal dining room and separate breakfast area. Kitchen has granite countertops and most appliances. Two HVAC systems. Large yard with storage shed and kids clubhouse. Plenty of skylights give home great natural light.



*Sq Footage is Appoximate*



Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing!



Rent $2,295.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package

Deposit $2,295.00

Application Fee: $35 per adult



*Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $35.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. This also includes renter's insurance, waived late and NSF fees and other perks. Ask agent for pamphlet!



Brianne Wilson

Licensed Broker by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission



JW Property Services LLC

3900 N Causeway Blvd

Suite 1200

Metairie, LA 70002

Licensed brokerage in Metairie, Louisiana, USA

Office: 504-648-4073

www.jwpropertyserv.com



