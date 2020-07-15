All apartments in St. Tammany County
Find more places like 9 Oak Alley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Tammany County, LA
/
9 Oak Alley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

9 Oak Alley

9 Oak Aly · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9 Oak Aly, St. Tammany County, LA 70471

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Large Home in Rosedown Subdivision off of Sharp Rd! Huge Lot! Must See! - Family Room has fireplace with built in bookcases on both sides. Large Master suite with double sinks. Formal dining room and separate breakfast area. Kitchen has granite countertops and most appliances. Two HVAC systems. Large yard with storage shed and kids clubhouse. Plenty of skylights give home great natural light.

*Sq Footage is Appoximate*

Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing!

Rent $2,295.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package
Deposit $2,295.00
Application Fee: $35 per adult

*Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $35.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. This also includes renter's insurance, waived late and NSF fees and other perks. Ask agent for pamphlet!

Brianne Wilson
Licensed Broker by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission

JW Property Services LLC
3900 N Causeway Blvd
Suite 1200
Metairie, LA 70002
Licensed brokerage in Metairie, Louisiana, USA
Office: 504-648-4073
www.jwpropertyserv.com

(RLNE3179778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Oak Alley have any available units?
9 Oak Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Tammany County, LA.
What amenities does 9 Oak Alley have?
Some of 9 Oak Alley's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Oak Alley currently offering any rent specials?
9 Oak Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Oak Alley pet-friendly?
No, 9 Oak Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Tammany County.
Does 9 Oak Alley offer parking?
No, 9 Oak Alley does not offer parking.
Does 9 Oak Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Oak Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Oak Alley have a pool?
No, 9 Oak Alley does not have a pool.
Does 9 Oak Alley have accessible units?
No, 9 Oak Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Oak Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Oak Alley has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Oak Alley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Oak Alley has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd
Mandeville, LA 70471
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr
Covington, LA 70433
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk
Mandeville, LA 70471
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd
Slidell, LA 70461
Abita View
19600 N 12th St
St. Tammany County, LA 70433
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway
Slidell, LA 70458
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd
Slidell, LA 70461
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr
Covington, LA 70433

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LAHattiesburg, MSBiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LA
Harvey, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAMcComb, MSHammond, LABay St. Louis, MSFranklinton, LADiamondhead, MSPonchatoula, LAElmwood, LA
Jefferson, LAChalmette, LAGretna, LAMarrero, LALong Beach, MSWalker, LAD'Iberville, MSPrairieville, LAOcean Springs, MSGulf Hills, MSCentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross