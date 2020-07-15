9 Oak Alley

Amenities
Large Home in Rosedown Subdivision off of Sharp Rd! Huge Lot! Must See! - Family Room has fireplace with built in bookcases on both sides. Large Master suite with double sinks. Formal dining room and separate breakfast area. Kitchen has granite countertops and most appliances. Two HVAC systems. Large yard with storage shed and kids clubhouse. Plenty of skylights give home great natural light.
*Sq Footage is Appoximate*
Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing!
Rent $2,295.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package
Deposit $2,295.00
Application Fee: $35 per adult
*Residents will be enrolled in the Resident Benefits Package at an additional fee of $35.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. This also includes renter's insurance, waived late and NSF fees and other perks. Ask agent for pamphlet!
Brianne Wilson
Licensed Broker by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission
JW Property Services LLC
3900 N Causeway Blvd
Suite 1200
Metairie, LA 70002
Licensed brokerage in Metairie, Louisiana, USA
Office: 504-648-4073
www.jwpropertyserv.com
(RLNE3179778)