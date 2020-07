Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access dogs allowed cats allowed

Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair. With a variety of floor-plans to choose from, all feature stainless steel/black appliances, washers/dryers, roman-garden tubs, granite counter-tops, faux-wood floors, recessed lighting, over-sized patios and balconies, and much more. Unwind in the tranquil community with the state-of-the-art fitness center and ozone swimming pool. Reside in prestige at Chapel Creek: Where smart living begins!