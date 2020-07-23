/
st tammany county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
112 Apartments for rent in St. Tammany County, LA📍
118 Units Available
The Collins
1612 Versailles Business Pkwy, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1405 sqft
WE ARE OPEN!! LEASE TODAY!! Introducing The Collins- Covington’s newest and modern apartment home community! Our luxurious community offers unique, brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, many with direct-access one- and two-car garages.
3 Units Available
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our Slidell, LA apartments for rent! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern updates, exceptionally large kitchens and open concept floor plans – you’ll love calling Pelican Pointe home.
16 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$789
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1145 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
12 Units Available
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1258 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
23 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$864
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1510 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
16 Units Available
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
On-site fitness center, courtyard area and pool. Stainless steel appliances, galley kitchens and walk-in showers. On-site gazebo, grill area and lots of storage. Near Mandeville and New Orleans.
1 Unit Available
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet neighborhood near Whispering Forest Elementary School and the intersection of I-59, I-10 and I-12. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and tennis court for residents.
11 Units Available
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
8 Units Available
Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1012 sqft
On the shore of Lake Pontchartrain, only 30 minutes from downtown New Orleans. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a playground for children and outdoor grilling areas.
12 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
18 Units Available
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$929
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1083 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today.
4 Units Available
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1149 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
21 Units Available
Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$849
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes.
6 Units Available
Abita View
19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1355 sqft
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby.
Contact for Availability
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$946
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1018 sqft
As a resident of Harborside, you can expect the highest level of personal service, courtesies and meticulous maintenance, making this community one of the most distinctive rental properties on the Lake Pontchartrain Northshore.
Contact for Availability
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1083 sqft
At Villa du Lac, you will feel like you are on lake vacation every day. If you enjoy beautiful sunsets with incredible water views and wonderful amenities right at your doorstep, then this is the place for you.
2 Units Available
Palmetto Greens
900 Emerald Forest Blvd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$868
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Palmetto Greens Apartment Homes, you will find our unique variety of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans can provide you with the amenities you need and want to fit your lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
756 GAUSE Boulevard
756 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
814 sqft
Perfect Location!! Fronts Slidell High School. Walking distance from Slidell Memorial Hospital. Close to all residential amenities. Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New vinyl wood floors and new carpet. Carpet only in 2 bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
1008 CHEVREUIL Street
1008 Chevreuil St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1745 sqft
Three bedroom three full bath home that has been well maintained and has responsive property manager. Open plan with fireplace,crown molding and high ceilings. Spacious master suite and bath with hydro tub,separate shower and dbl vanity.
1 Unit Available
106 YORKSHIRE Drive
106 Yorkshire Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Great rental home conveniently located! Den features a wet bar and fireplace. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator included. Huge, fenced backyard with covered patio. Some pet restrictions apply. No section 8.
1 Unit Available
1225 LABARRE Street
1225 Labarre St, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1864 sqft
Spacious home in Mandeville located on a large corner lot. Split floor plan w/ 4 bedroom/2 baths. Wood floors in living room and master bedroom., fresh paint thru out. Updated kitchen w/granite counter tops and new appliances.
1 Unit Available
608 BON TEMPS ROULE Drive
608 Bon Temps Roule, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1366 sqft
Super cute, recently renovated AND conveniently located! Prime Mandeville location is minutes to shopping, restaurants and the Causeway. Walking distance to Franco's Athletic Club! Award-winning schools! Tenants responsible for lawn care.
1 Unit Available
5004 ANTHONY Lane
5004 Anthony Ln, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-12. A hidden gym, Fairway Garden Homes is a small gated community. Main living area with high ceilings, gas corner fireplace and tile flooring.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the St. Tammany County area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New Orleans, Metairie, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Slidell have apartments for rent.
