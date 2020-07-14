Amenities

Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes. Featuring a beautiful clubroom, lighted tennis court, well-equipped fitness center, crystal blue swimming pool with sundeck, and jacuzzi, exterior storage and garages are available. Our newly renovated apartment homes offer top-of-the-line amenities, including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful wood flooring, full-size washer and dryers, oak cabinets, walk-in closets, fireplaces, 9-foot ceilings, relaxing terraces and patios, roman-garden tubs in master bathrooms, and individual alarm systems. All of these fantastic amenities nestled into an unbeatable central location in the heart of Mandevilles best shopping and dining. Call and visit Botanica today for your tour of this luxurious community.