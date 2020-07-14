All apartments in Mandeville
Home
/
Mandeville, LA
/
Botanica
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Botanica

100 Saint Ann Dr · (985) 243-9010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Saint Ann Dr, Mandeville, LA 70471

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0621 · Avail. Aug 4

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1423 · Avail. Sep 2

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1121 · Avail. Aug 26

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0532 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,180

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 0534 · Avail. now

$1,180

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 1033 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1611 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1525 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Botanica.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
tennis court
Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes. Featuring a beautiful clubroom, lighted tennis court, well-equipped fitness center, crystal blue swimming pool with sundeck, and jacuzzi, exterior storage and garages are available. Our newly renovated apartment homes offer top-of-the-line amenities, including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful wood flooring, full-size washer and dryers, oak cabinets, walk-in closets, fireplaces, 9-foot ceilings, relaxing terraces and patios, roman-garden tubs in master bathrooms, and individual alarm systems. All of these fantastic amenities nestled into an unbeatable central location in the heart of Mandevilles best shopping and dining. Call and visit Botanica today for your tour of this luxurious community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Botanica have any available units?
Botanica has 21 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Botanica have?
Some of Botanica's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Botanica currently offering any rent specials?
Botanica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Botanica pet-friendly?
Yes, Botanica is pet friendly.
Does Botanica offer parking?
Yes, Botanica offers parking.
Does Botanica have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Botanica offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Botanica have a pool?
Yes, Botanica has a pool.
Does Botanica have accessible units?
No, Botanica does not have accessible units.
Does Botanica have units with dishwashers?
No, Botanica does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Botanica have units with air conditioning?
No, Botanica does not have units with air conditioning.
