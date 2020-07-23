/
tangipahoa county
62 Apartments for rent in Tangipahoa County, LA📍
1130 ROMA Avenue
1130 Roma Ave, Hammond, LA
Studio
$1,375
1375 sqft
High traffic count w/ highway visibility. Located next door to Regions Bank. This suite fits many types of businesses criteria retail, office, finance, insurance or medical layout. Open floor plan w/ kitchenet, & bathroom.
106 N CARTER Street
106 North Carter Street, Hammond, LA
1 Bedroom
$500
350 sqft
These newly renovated efficiency apartments have it all! Each unit includes microwave, refrigerator, & stove. Laundry room conveniently located on each floor. Walking distance from SLU, shopping, and restaurants.
47439 N OAK Street
47439 North Oak Street, Tangipahoa County, LA
Studio
$8,000
10000 sqft
10,000sf+ available space. Multiple buildings located in Hammond on the Corner of N Oak St/Highway 1064. Former school. Building design is classroom style. Located less than 3 miles from I55.
39053 FAIRFIELD Drive
39053 Fairfield Drive, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
New Construction Property for Lease! Ponchatoula Schools, family atmosphere, quiet dead end street! Set up a showing and application quickly!
41036 FIRE TOWER Road
41036 Fire Tower Rd, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2090 sqft
Available September 1, 2020, this very spacious home makes for a great rental! Not only does it have a very large kitchen, a fenced-in back yard with a covered porch, but pets are also allowed! Included in the rent are water and lawn care.
611 E ILLINOIS Street
611 E Illinois Ave, Hammond, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
736 sqft
Newly remodeled one bedroom , one bath , and bonus room house. Minutes from downtown Hammond and Southeast University. Dog/Cats 25lbs and under are accepted with an additional $25 per month rent and $300 refundable deposit.
404 E BEECH Street
404 East Beech Street, Ponchatoula, LA
2 Bedrooms
$890
1000 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST 3 BLOCKS OFF OF E. PINE(HWY 22) AND DOWNTOWN PONCHATOULA, THIS APARTMENT MAKES A LOT OF SENSE FOR A LOT OF RENTERS. EASY ACCESS TO INTERSTATES, HOSPITALS, SHOPPING AND FINE DINING.
125 E THOMAS Street
125 East Thomas Street, Hammond, LA
Studio
$2,900
2725 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! Best corner in Great Historic downtown Hammond. Fantastic location for lease! So many possibilities. Office, retail, restaurant, bakery, wholesale market!! Come check it out today.
710 S CHESTNUT Street
710 South Chestnut Street, Hammond, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1048 sqft
Charming remodeled home just minutes from downtown , shopping center , and Southeastern University. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has new hardwood floors , no carpet, and a fenced in backyard.
1305 DEREK Drive
1305 Derek Dr, Hammond, LA
Studio
$3,635
2726 sqft
Impressive office property with brick construction, copper awnings, and high ceilings - 2726 SF of general office or medical space available. Plenty of parking and convenient access to I-12 or I-55, just off Morrison.
15248 CIOLINO Lane
15248 Ciolino Lane, Tangipahoa County, LA
Studio
$1,200
1524 sqft
Many possibilities - Interstate frontage and plenty of land. House can be an office or business. Use the over-sized acres and interstate visibility to sell cars, campers, machinery, lawn equipment, etc... many possibilities.
480 E PINE Street
480 East Pine Street, Ponchatoula, LA
Studio
$2,000
1300 sqft
Great location!!! Corner lot located on main street to get exposure from traffic.
112 S HOLLY Street
112 S Holly St, Hammond, LA
Studio
$3,577
4421 sqft
Two ground-floor office/retail suites for lease in downtown Hammond. Excellent location! Suites connect and are 1771 SF and 2650 SF. 112 Holly features reception, 5 offices, 2 baths, conference room and break room.
710 SW RAILROAD Avenue
710 SW Railroad Ave, Hammond, LA
Studio
$1,950
1720 sqft
Two suites available (H & F) located on the edge of downtown Hammond! For lease $1950/ month. One month's security deposit.
925 AVENUE G Other
925 Avenue G, Kentwood, LA
Studio
$5,729
25000 sqft
All or part. $2.75/ft. Two blocks off Interstate 55 in Kentwood city limits. 25,000 SF warehouse on 4.67 acres of land.
206 N Holly St
206 North Holly Street, Hammond, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
House for rent in downtown Hammond features newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, fenced in back yard,new water heater, hard wood floors, washer and dryer, king sized bed in master, porch with swing, new
41043 Snowball Circle
41043 Snowball Circle Drive, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Well Maintained home with no carpet, laminate and tile floors, open floor plan, ceiling fans through-out, community pool, play ground, easy driver to I-12 and shopping, schools, parks, and much more!
41852 Snowball Circle
41852 Snowball Circle Drive, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan, large kitchen, large master bedroom with his and her closets, and new carpet in the other two bedrooms. This home also has a double car garage, a covered patio and a fenced back yard.
48169 Thornhill Lane
48169 Thornhill Lane, Natalbany, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
JUST 3.7 MILES FROM SOUTHEASTERN. WATER, SEWER, & GARBAGE PAID BY LESSOR. UNITS HAVE WASHER, DRYER, RANGE/OVEN, & REFRIGERATOR.
Results within 1 mile of Tangipahoa County
31285 Garner St
31285 Garner Road, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1280 sqft
Available August 3, 2020 $925 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath located in the rural development area in Springfield LA . 5 minutes from the interstate.
Results within 5 miles of Tangipahoa County
634 FOXFIELD Lane
634 Foxfield Lane, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1677 sqft
Convenient Madison Farms Subdivision with easy access to I-12.
525 LODEN Way
525 Loden Way, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1662 sqft
Open and airy split floorplan with wall of windows overlooking large, fenced backyard. Lots of natural light. Computer area of kitchen. Side load garage. Lots curb appeal. Extra wide driveway plus double gate to park a boat or trailer.
508 ENGLISH OAKS Drive
508 English Oak Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2696 sqft
Spacious home in Grand Oaks! Walk inside to sunny living spaces w/wood floors. A beautiful kitchen features a double fireplace, eat in bar, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry & custom cabinets.
1741 HWY 22 W Highway
1741 Highway 22 W, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1010 sqft
RENT INCLUDES WATER, TRASH COLLECTION, SATELLITE TV, INTERNET & LAWN CARE. Pay only rent and electric.
