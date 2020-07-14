All apartments in Mandeville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

Grand Palms

1402 N Causeway Blvd · (859) 903-7450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1402 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0103 · Avail. Jul 17

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 0310 · Avail. Sep 13

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 1115 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0704 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 1407 · Avail. Aug 19

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 903 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Palms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* Want an apartment with spacious floor plans, floor to ceiling windows, and modernized cabinetry? Then youll love living in our Grand Palms gated apartment community in Mandeville, LA. If you're looking for something out of the ordinary on the Northshore, this is the place for you.Our apartments utilize optimum living space with massive closets, full size washers and dryers, plus more. Want brand new granite countertops and custom cabinets? A select few of our apartment homes now offer this! Or, if loft style or single story villas are what you are interested in, ask to get on our waitlist as these rarely available options. Our Northshore location is outstanding near Interstate-12 and the Causeway Toll Plaza making this community just 30 minutes from Metairie and Downtown New Orleans.Offering a very unique community design, Grand Palms boasts two resort style swimming pools, a playground, and a covered picnic cabana with grilling areas.Our on site management team and property amenities make this apartment community the best value in Mandeville.INQUIRE ABOUT FURNISHED AND/OR CORPORATE APARTMENTS!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One Bedrooms are $300, Two Bedrooms are $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown) $15/month; 1 Pet (21 - 40 pounds full grown)$25/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets, combined, 40 pounds full grown) $25month
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Palms have any available units?
Grand Palms has 10 units available starting at $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Grand Palms have?
Some of Grand Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Palms is pet friendly.
Does Grand Palms offer parking?
Yes, Grand Palms offers parking.
Does Grand Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grand Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Palms have a pool?
Yes, Grand Palms has a pool.
Does Grand Palms have accessible units?
No, Grand Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Grand Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand Palms has units with dishwashers.
Does Grand Palms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grand Palms has units with air conditioning.
