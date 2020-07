Amenities

Introducing Artesia...A brand new apartment community in Covington, La., offering a sophisticated lifestyle in a convenient location. Live the good life with our luxury 1 & 2 Bedroom apartment homes with custom finishes. Our oversized apartments are the largest in Covington, La. Each apartment home offers wood-style flooring, crown molding and plantation style blinds with 9-foot ceilings throughout. Kitchens feature energy efficient appliances with double stainless steel sinks, multi-tone granite counter tops (in select units), and custom cabinetry. Exercise in a modern 24-hour fitness center featuring state of the art Precor fitness equipment and on-demand yoga. Reserve a poolside cabana at the resort style swimming pool, with poolside food delivery available. Utilize our garages for covered parking and additional storage. Artesia brings you the luxury lifestyle you deserve. Artesia is a gated community, offering the perfect balance of convenience and serenity. Nestled behind the Pinnacle Nord du Lac shopping center and bordering the Estates at Watercross neighborhood, Artesia is a one of a kind find. Ask our team about the many services available to you at Artesia; such as on-site car detailing, personal training, pet care, package & parcel delivery lockers, free bicycle and movie rentals and much more! Ask about our smoke free building. Located in Covington, La., Artesia Apartment Homes is a peaceful lifestyle with plenty of nearby shopping, entertainment, and dining spots while also just a short drive to St. Tammany Trace and the charming, downtown Covington historic and arts district. You'll fall in love with your new apartment home and "Live the Good Life!"