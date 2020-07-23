/
/
washington county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:15 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Washington County, LA📍
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
731 WASHINGTON Street
731 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA
Studio
$1,350
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 731 WASHINGTON Street in Franklinton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1152 DOBSON Street
1152 Dobson Street, Franklinton, LA
Studio
$2,500
3667 sqft
Commercial property for Lease! Lease includes all buildings and 1.84 acres. Main building was currently used as a gift shop.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2020 WASHINGTON Street
2020 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA
Studio
$2,000
2439 sqft
Great Commercial space for lease for your current or future business to occupy. Complete with large studio space, restrooms, additional offices, & more. Unlimited potential.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2010 WASHINGTON Street
2010 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA
Studio
$2,275
4220 sqft
Great commercial space for your business. Beautiful front reception counter with large open area with restrooms, kitchen, Beautiful front office and 5 offices in the back.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
46073 HIGHWAY 10 Highway
46073 Highway 10, Washington County, LA
Studio
$2,300
4024 sqft
Opportunity to lease a large building for your new business! Over 4000 sqft total with 2137 sqft of warehouse space and a 1500 sqft showroom. Building is a shared property with a daycare next door which is not included in this lease.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
26450 CHOCTAW Road
26450 Choctaw Road, Washington County, LA
Studio
$2,100
5300 sqft
Restaurant opportunity in the Pine community! Restaurant has large kitchen area with separate washroom and large walk-in cooler. Great buffet area two beautiful separate dining rooms for serving lots of guests with TVs in each one.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
27449 Highway 21 Apt B
27449 Louisiana Highway 21, Washington County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$475
Hill Top Apartments - Property Id: 323155 Located near schools, and stores for quick and easy grocery and household shopping. Recently remodeled with new ceramic tile floors, built in cabinets, paint, and bathroom fixtures.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Louisiana Ave 3-6
705 Louisiana Ave, Bogalusa, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
"Newly Renovated Apartments" - Property Id: 125420 Totally renovated Apartments, everything from hardwood floors ceramic tile in bathroom and kitchen all units come furnished with appliances refrigerator stove and microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Washington County
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
21329 HWY 40 Highway
21329 Highway 40, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
LeVergne is a highly secure Wiliamsburg Mini-manse on a private Estate grounds located North of Covington. Built in the spirit of American Revolutionary Period architecture.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Washington County area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Metairie, Hattiesburg, and Biloxi have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baton Rouge, LANew Orleans, LAMetairie, LAHattiesburg, MSBiloxi, MSSlidell, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LA
Denham Springs, LAMandeville, LAGonzales, LAMcComb, MSHammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LALong Beach, MSFranklinton, LA