/
/
/
old aurora
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
210 Apartments for rent in Old Aurora, New Orleans, LA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
36 Units Available
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3640 RUE MIGNON Street
3640 Rue Mignon, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2224 sqft
Spacious two-story home in Bocage Subdivision. Quiet, treelined street with recent renovations. Features beautiful flooring and stainless steel appliances and SO much more. Over 2200 square feet of living space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
30 VIVIAN Court
30 Vivian Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
922 sqft
Cottage home in Algiers. Freshly painted interior, driveway,huge cul-de-sac lot, huge backyard, covered concrete patio, and rear access from both sides of the house! Easy access to New Orleans and the Westbank.
Results within 1 mile of Old Aurora
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1945 PACE Boulevard
1945 Pace Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
VOUCHERS WELCOME ! OWNER PAYS WATER.. No carpet. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. Unit comes with fridge. Ready for move in. Lots of parking. Very Roomy unit !
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
442 FRISCOVILLE Avenue
442 Friscoville Ave, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Adorable Victorian cottage with 11' ceilings and original hardwood floors that was once located at the LeBeau Plantation. Unit was totally gutted and renovated with all new plumbing, electric, HVAC with full set of appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4 HERITAGE Lane
4 Heritage Lane, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1471 sqft
Great Gated Condo! This 2nd Floor End Unit was renovated in 2018. It is a 2 bedroom with a loft that has been converted to a third bedroom or office. Open dining room with a large living room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive
3220 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,200
600 sqft
Professional business office space for lease; light & airy space second level of The Epic Center Building; Elevator & lobby access, central air/heat. Other businesses within are Eye Deal Optical, Kelly Accounting Services, FedEx, etc.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3300 Garden Oaks Drive E15-B
3300 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Listing is A Private Room@@ Newly renovated apartments homes in beautiful Algiers. This community features spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Open floor plans give a welcoming feel while the 3 bedrooms are provided with W/D hookups.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3400 Garden Oaks Drive - 1
3400 Garden Oaks Drive, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
850 sqft
This affordable, NICE 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment is located in Algiers, LA. It is walking distance near shopping, food and public transit. This apartment is over 850 square feet.
Results within 5 miles of Old Aurora
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
16 Units Available
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
19 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
31 Units Available
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
274 Units Available
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
7 Units Available
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
542 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
12 Units Available
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
1073 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1413 Burgundy Street
1413 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Beautiful Furnished or Unfurnished Apartment - Property Id: 325219 $1,100 Unfurnished or $1,150 Nicely Furnished Security Deposit Same as Rent 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Shotgun Style Apartment Great Neighborhood (Marigny), 1 Block from the French
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1210 Royal Street
1210 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Creole Cottage - Property Id: 316371 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 2 Story Condo French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen Nice Balcony (overlooking courtyard) Street Parking with Residential Pass Fabulous Location, Amazing
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1430 Jackson Ave APT 205
1430 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1051 sqft
1430 Jackson Ave. Apt 205 - 2 bed / 2 bath condo in the heart of the city.Contact Charlie at (504) 259-7021 or Felicia at (504) 813-2996 for showing instructions. Text preferred. $20.00 Pet application fee required. (RLNE5968094)
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1513 Marais St
1513 Marais Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bed room apartment near French Quarters - Property Id: 302367 Newly Renovated 2 bedroom apartment. All new floors, appliances and A/C system. Small paved back yard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2211 A P Tureaud Ave
2211 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AP Tureaud - Property Id: 235603 New Orleans, LA! $1500 per month, deposit same as rent. Pets allowed w additional per pet fee. Available March 6 3 bedroom shotgun unit. 1 bathroom. Fully furnished, it's one side of a double house.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1036 1/2 Mehle St
1036 1/2 Mehle St, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
Furnished Freestanding Upstairs Apartment - Property Id: 312025 Sun-filled and bright freestanding upstairs apartment available for rent now- month to month, or based on your needs: Happy to work out an arrangement. Off street parking and cute yard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
232 Bermuda St C
232 Bermuda St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Carriage House Furnished - Property Id: 206712 This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom.