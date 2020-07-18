Amenities
*Fully Furnished* First Floor, One Bedroom One Bath in Rear Dependency opening directly to Pool & Courtyard. Full Size Washer & Dryer On-Site, Slate Flooring, Exposed Brick, stocked with linens, kitchen staples, furniture & media. Central HVAC, includes Water & Trash Service, Electric, Cable & Internet Service. No Pets, Non-Smoking Property, No Sub-Leasing. Six Month Minimum Lease up to Twenty Four Month Lease available. Welcome to 926 Bourbon Street in the Heart of the Historic French Quarter.