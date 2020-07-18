All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 926 BOURBON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
926 BOURBON Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

926 BOURBON Street

926 Bourbon Street · (504) 258-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
French Quarter
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

926 Bourbon Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
French Quarter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
internet access
*Fully Furnished* First Floor, One Bedroom One Bath in Rear Dependency opening directly to Pool & Courtyard. Full Size Washer & Dryer On-Site, Slate Flooring, Exposed Brick, stocked with linens, kitchen staples, furniture & media. Central HVAC, includes Water & Trash Service, Electric, Cable & Internet Service. No Pets, Non-Smoking Property, No Sub-Leasing. Six Month Minimum Lease up to Twenty Four Month Lease available. Welcome to 926 Bourbon Street in the Heart of the Historic French Quarter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 BOURBON Street have any available units?
926 BOURBON Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 BOURBON Street have?
Some of 926 BOURBON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 BOURBON Street currently offering any rent specials?
926 BOURBON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 BOURBON Street pet-friendly?
No, 926 BOURBON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 926 BOURBON Street offer parking?
No, 926 BOURBON Street does not offer parking.
Does 926 BOURBON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 BOURBON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 BOURBON Street have a pool?
Yes, 926 BOURBON Street has a pool.
Does 926 BOURBON Street have accessible units?
No, 926 BOURBON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 926 BOURBON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 BOURBON Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 926 BOURBON Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity