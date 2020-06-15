Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer. Off street parking for several cars and a private balcony...small pets ok. $20.00 Pet application fee required.



For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996. Licensed by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission, USA, with Latter & Blum: Property Management, Inc. 7840 Maple St. New Orleans, LA. 70118. (504) 866-7000.



(RLNE4322028)