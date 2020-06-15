All apartments in New Orleans
729 Fern St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

729 Fern St.

729 Fern Street · (504) 866-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
East Carrollton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 729 Fern St. · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer. Off street parking for several cars and a private balcony...small pets ok. $20.00 Pet application fee required.

For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 813-2996. Licensed by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission, USA, with Latter & Blum: Property Management, Inc. 7840 Maple St. New Orleans, LA. 70118. (504) 866-7000.

(RLNE4322028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Fern St. have any available units?
729 Fern St. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Fern St. have?
Some of 729 Fern St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Fern St. currently offering any rent specials?
729 Fern St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Fern St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Fern St. is pet friendly.
Does 729 Fern St. offer parking?
Yes, 729 Fern St. does offer parking.
Does 729 Fern St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 Fern St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Fern St. have a pool?
No, 729 Fern St. does not have a pool.
Does 729 Fern St. have accessible units?
No, 729 Fern St. does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Fern St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Fern St. does not have units with dishwashers.
