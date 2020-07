Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

INCREDIBLE HIDDEN GEM! DREAMY FRENCH QUARTER CONDO W/ YOUR OWN PRIVATE, HEATED, SALTWATER POOL! THIS IS THE ONLY FREE-STANDING SINGULAR CONDO BUILDING IN THE FQ! LIVE IN A HISTORICAL BUILDING WITH MODERN UPGRADES. CONDO IS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED WITH CHARM AND ATTENTION TO DETAIL! PRIVATE BRICK COURTYARD, TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, PRIVATE BALCONY, GATED ENTRY, FUNCTIONAL SHUTTERS, MARBLE COUNTERS, ICE MAKER, WINE FRIDGE, AND MORE! THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!