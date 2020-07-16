709 JACKSON Avenue

Amenities
Eclectic, contemporary design + ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED = Furnished Unit 102 @ recently renovated 709 Jackson Ave, The Synagogue. Stainless appliances, sleek bath finishes, exposed brick, two private outdoor spaces, in unit washer/dryer, and a to die for shared outdoor entertaining space complete the package @ this historic property. One block to renowned Turkey & The Wolf eatery & four blocks to all of the deliciousness of Magazine St. 3+ mo lease. Dogs considered. Pack your bags + move on in!