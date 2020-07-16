All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

709 JACKSON Avenue

709 Jackson Avenue · (504) 615-0151
Location

709 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130
Lower Garden District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Eclectic, contemporary design + ALL UTILITIES & PARKING INCLUDED = Furnished Unit 102 @ recently renovated 709 Jackson Ave, The Synagogue. Stainless appliances, sleek bath finishes, exposed brick, two private outdoor spaces, in unit washer/dryer, and a to die for shared outdoor entertaining space complete the package @ this historic property. One block to renowned Turkey & The Wolf eatery & four blocks to all of the deliciousness of Magazine St. 3+ mo lease. Dogs considered. Pack your bags + move on in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

