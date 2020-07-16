All apartments in New Orleans
638 Webster
638 Webster

638 Webster Street · (985) 205-5783
Location

638 Webster Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
Audubon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Heart of Uptown! - Property Id: 308418

Location, location, location! Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED, located just 1 block from Magazine St, walking distance to Audubon Park & Zoo, and a short street-car ride to the French Quarter! Features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, off-street parking and 1 FREE house cleaning/month! All utilities including electricity, water, sewerage, trash, DirectTV w/ HBO & Showtime and hi-speed internet could be included for just $300/m (optional). MUST SEE!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/638-webster-new-orleans-la/308418
Property Id 308418

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Webster have any available units?
638 Webster has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Webster have?
Some of 638 Webster's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Webster currently offering any rent specials?
638 Webster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Webster pet-friendly?
No, 638 Webster is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 638 Webster offer parking?
Yes, 638 Webster offers parking.
Does 638 Webster have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 638 Webster offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Webster have a pool?
No, 638 Webster does not have a pool.
Does 638 Webster have accessible units?
No, 638 Webster does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Webster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 638 Webster has units with dishwashers.
