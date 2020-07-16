638 Webster

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Spacious 2 Bedroom in Heart of Uptown! - Property Id: 308418



Location, location, location! Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED, located just 1 block from Magazine St, walking distance to Audubon Park & Zoo, and a short street-car ride to the French Quarter! Features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, off-street parking and 1 FREE house cleaning/month! All utilities including electricity, water, sewerage, trash, DirectTV w/ HBO & Showtime and hi-speed internet could be included for just $300/m (optional). MUST SEE!

No Pets Allowed



