638 Webster

Spacious 2 Bedroom in Heart of Uptown! - Property Id: 308418
Location, location, location! Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED, located just 1 block from Magazine St, walking distance to Audubon Park & Zoo, and a short street-car ride to the French Quarter! Features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, off-street parking and 1 FREE house cleaning/month! All utilities including electricity, water, sewerage, trash, DirectTV w/ HBO & Showtime and hi-speed internet could be included for just $300/m (optional). MUST SEE!
Property Id 308418
No Pets Allowed
