New Orleans, LA
6324 S JOHNSON Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6324 S JOHNSON Street
6324 South Johnson Street
·
(707) 301-7217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
6324 South Johnson Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
Audubon
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
5 Bedrooms
Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now
$4,795
5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2013 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
More pictures to come.
Huge bedrooms! Washer/dryer and utilities included.
SqFt measured by owner to be verified by tenant.
Pet fee is per pet and nonrefundable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6324 S JOHNSON Street have any available units?
6324 S JOHNSON Street has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New Orleans Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6324 S JOHNSON Street have?
Some of 6324 S JOHNSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6324 S JOHNSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
6324 S JOHNSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 S JOHNSON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6324 S JOHNSON Street is pet friendly.
Does 6324 S JOHNSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 6324 S JOHNSON Street offers parking.
Does 6324 S JOHNSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6324 S JOHNSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 S JOHNSON Street have a pool?
No, 6324 S JOHNSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 6324 S JOHNSON Street have accessible units?
No, 6324 S JOHNSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 S JOHNSON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6324 S JOHNSON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
