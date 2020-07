Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Furnished single family home for rent. House has three bedrooms and fourth room that was used as a studio.. Nice back and front patios, all appliances work. W/d included. April rent is free when signing 12 month lease. Street parking.



It is a three bedroom house with an extra room that can be a study/lounge area/bedroom