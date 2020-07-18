519 WILKINSON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Dating back to 1844, The Historic Annex of Jackson Brewery Welcomes You Home. Total Renovation in 2017, this Third Floor One Bedroom, One Bath features Hardwood Floors, Quartz & Marble Kitchen, Chandelier Entry/Security with Local Art and Elevator. All Residences include Water & Rubbish Included, Non-Smoking Property, Central AC & Elevator. Full Size Washer & Dryer in each unit. Welcome to The Wilkinson at 519 in the Historic French Quarter. **Optional Close Parking www.PremiumParking.com**