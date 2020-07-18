All apartments in New Orleans
Find more places like 519 WILKINSON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Orleans, LA
/
519 WILKINSON Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

519 WILKINSON Street

519 Wilkinson Street · (504) 258-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Orleans
See all
French Quarter
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

519 Wilkinson Street, New Orleans, LA 70116
French Quarter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Dating back to 1844, The Historic Annex of Jackson Brewery Welcomes You Home. Total Renovation in 2017, this Third Floor One Bedroom, One Bath features Hardwood Floors, Quartz & Marble Kitchen, Chandelier Entry/Security with Local Art and Elevator. All Residences include Water & Rubbish Included, Non-Smoking Property, Central AC & Elevator. Full Size Washer & Dryer in each unit. Welcome to The Wilkinson at 519 in the Historic French Quarter. **Optional Close Parking www.PremiumParking.com**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 WILKINSON Street have any available units?
519 WILKINSON Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 WILKINSON Street have?
Some of 519 WILKINSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 WILKINSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
519 WILKINSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 WILKINSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 519 WILKINSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Orleans.
Does 519 WILKINSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 519 WILKINSON Street offers parking.
Does 519 WILKINSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 WILKINSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 WILKINSON Street have a pool?
No, 519 WILKINSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 519 WILKINSON Street have accessible units?
No, 519 WILKINSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 519 WILKINSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 WILKINSON Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 519 WILKINSON Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr
New Orleans, LA 70131
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St
New Orleans, LA 70130
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70119
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Lumina
3701 Conti Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70112

Similar Pages

New Orleans 1 BedroomsNew Orleans 2 Bedrooms
New Orleans Apartments with ParkingNew Orleans Apartments with Pools
New Orleans Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Metairie, LABiloxi, MSSlidell, LAHouma, LAGulfport, MSKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LALong Beach, MSJefferson, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityCentral Business DistrictLower Garden District
Gert TownBayou St. JohnTulane Gravier
French QuarterBywater

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity