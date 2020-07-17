All apartments in New Orleans
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:45 PM

2419 JEFFERSON Avenue

2419 Jefferson Avenue · (504) 296-7722
Location

2419 Jefferson Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70115
Freret

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Single family home for Lease August 1, 2020. Located in a desirable neighborhood. Freret St. shops, restaurants, Loyola University, and Tulane within proximity. Main level consists of 2BR + study or additional bedroom, 2BA, liv rm, din rm, and kitchen. Ground flr 6'ft ceiling height, with an additional entrance from side driveway, consists of 2BR/1BA, kitchen, and washer & dryer. Pets on a case by case basis. Tenants responsible for all utilites (gas, water, electricity, cable). Off-street parking.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue have any available units?
2419 JEFFERSON Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Orleans, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Orleans Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue have?
Some of 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2419 JEFFERSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 JEFFERSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
