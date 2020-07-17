2419 JEFFERSON Avenue

Amenities
Single family home for Lease August 1, 2020. Located in a desirable neighborhood. Freret St. shops, restaurants, Loyola University, and Tulane within proximity. Main level consists of 2BR + study or additional bedroom, 2BA, liv rm, din rm, and kitchen. Ground flr 6'ft ceiling height, with an additional entrance from side driveway, consists of 2BR/1BA, kitchen, and washer & dryer. Pets on a case by case basis. Tenants responsible for all utilites (gas, water, electricity, cable). Off-street parking.00