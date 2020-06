Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range oven

Classic shotgun double apartment on bustling St Claude Avenue along the new street car line in the Marigny. Very simple

apartment with classic New Orleans finishings, including tall ceilings, hardwood floors, and an adorable front porch. Massive

utility room with washer and dryer hook ups could also be used as a second bedroom. Big fully fenced in back yard plus petfriendly policy make this a great option for dog lovers. Should go quickly, schedule your showing today!