Gorgeous Fully FURNISHED 2-Story Apartment in gated Tri-plex with POOL! Just steps from St. Charles Ave & the streetcar! Bright open floorplan downstairs and a HUGE open bedroom upstairs that can be partitioned into two rooms! Full baths downstairs and upstairs. Stackable washer and dryer included! Shared in-ground pool, BBQ and patio area! Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. $500 non-refundable pet deposit. No large or vicious pets. 6 mo lease. Call to schedule your viewing appointment and start packing!