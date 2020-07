Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This Great Condo is Situated Less than a Block from the NEW N.Rampart Street Carline & 2 Blocks from Esplanade Ave. Open Floor plan w/2 Separate Suites, Beautiful Period Mantel, Heigh Ceilings, Exposed Brick, Original Floors, Granite Countertops, & Stainless Appliances make this Condo a MUST SEE! Leased as a Fully Furnished Condo in a Quiet Residential Section of the French Quarter. Come Enjoy ALL that the City has to OFFER! Refrig, Washer/ryer, Water & Garbage Included with Lease.