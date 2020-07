Amenities

patio / balcony parking lobby

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking lobby

Historic downtown Covington office with off street parking for lease! Ideal for attorney, CPA, or other professional office needs. Near everything Old Covington has to offer. Inviting front and rear porch with accessible ramp. Several offices plus open lobby/reception area. Less than one block from Boston St. and the Southern Hotel. Modified Gross Lease at $2000 per month. Tenant pays utilities and communications.