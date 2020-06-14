Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Covington, LA with garage

Covington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
Studio
$776
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$901
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
1145 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 86

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
$
28 Units Available
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1258 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
23 Units Available
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1326 sqft
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
19 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1287 sqft
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
$
38 Units Available
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1083 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
19 Units Available
Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$909
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1357 Audubon Pkwy
1357 Audubon Pkwy, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1665 sqft
New Price! Madisonville Beauty in Bedico Creek! Must See! - Call or Text 504-380-9699 to schedule a showing! Rent $1,695.00 plus $35/mo Resident Benefit Package Deposit $1,695.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
156 PEAR Street
156 Pear St, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1246 sqft
Absolutely lovely! White Shaker cabinets, Open floor plan, garage, deep soaking tub, refrigerator, plenty of closet space. Newly installed privacy fence.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
1544 Dominic Dr
1544 Dominic Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1689 sqft
Outstanding Home For Lease In Enchanting Oak Alley Subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Covington

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
211 Driftwood St
211 Driftwood Street, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Clean 3BR home in Fantastic Mandeville location - Property Id: 268313 LOCATION is everything! Relocating to the Northshore? Upgrading from an apartment? Come and spread out in this adorable updated 3 BR/ 2 Bath home with no carpet! -Open kitchen

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
41852 Snowball Circle
41852 Snowball Circle Drive, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan, large kitchen, large master bedroom with his and her closets, and new carpet in the other two bedrooms. This home also has a double car garage, a covered patio and a fenced back yard.
City Guide for Covington, LA

Covington boasts a 10 foot tall statue of former President Ronald Reagan standing atop a six foot base. It's reportedly the largest statue in the world of the former president. A Reagan statue in the Deep South in a Louisiana area that was sufficiently elevated to avoid the Hurricane Katrina surge; yeah, it's probably safe forever.

Covington became a bedroom community of sorts during the late 1900s. This was related mostly to the fact that Louisiana's road and highway systems were expanding, and this gave people working in New Orleans the ability to commute outside of the quickly growing port city. This type of expansion doesn't last forever, but the exodus of individuals out of New Orleans after Katrina ensured that Covington's population continued to boom. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Covington, LA

Covington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

