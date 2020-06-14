Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Covington, LA with gym

12 Apartments for rent in Covington, LA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Covington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
$
28 Units Available
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1258 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
23 Units Available
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1326 sqft
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
River Forest
7 Units Available
Reagan Crossing
1016 Ronald Reagan Hwy, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1371 sqft
Looking for a new apartment in Covington, LA, that feels like an everyday oasis? We think your search will end at Reagan Crossing Apartments.
$
24 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
Studio
$776
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$901
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
1145 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
19 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1287 sqft
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
31 Units Available
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
38 Units Available
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1083 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today.
Results within 1 mile of Covington
$
7 Units Available
Abita View
19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1337 sqft
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
23 Units Available
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
On-site fitness center, courtyard area and pool. Stainless steel appliances, galley kitchens and walk-in showers. On-site gazebo, grill area and lots of storage. Near Mandeville and New Orleans.
$
32 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$894
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1510 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
19 Units Available
Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$909
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes.

1 Unit Available
127 Robinhood Rd
127 Robinhood Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
5 Bedrooms
$650
2000 sqft
1 room for rent shared bathroom - Property Id: 7894 Please text Danny at 985-951-9437 This house has a room for rent off of Hwy 190 and only 5 mins to Interstate I-12. This house is a must see with a settle nature look out of all windows.
City Guide for Covington, LA

Covington boasts a 10 foot tall statue of former President Ronald Reagan standing atop a six foot base. It's reportedly the largest statue in the world of the former president. A Reagan statue in the Deep South in a Louisiana area that was sufficiently elevated to avoid the Hurricane Katrina surge; yeah, it's probably safe forever.

Covington became a bedroom community of sorts during the late 1900s. This was related mostly to the fact that Louisiana's road and highway systems were expanding, and this gave people working in New Orleans the ability to commute outside of the quickly growing port city. This type of expansion doesn't last forever, but the exodus of individuals out of New Orleans after Katrina ensured that Covington's population continued to boom. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Covington, LA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Covington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

