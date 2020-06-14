/
1 bedroom apartments
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Covington, LA
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
24 Units Available
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
802 sqft
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
28 Units Available
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
896 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$901
866 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
River Forest
7 Units Available
Reagan Crossing
1016 Ronald Reagan Hwy, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
792 sqft
Looking for a new apartment in Covington, LA, that feels like an everyday oasis? We think your search will end at Reagan Crossing Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
31 Units Available
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
776 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
38 Units Available
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
668 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
19 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
747 sqft
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
Results within 1 mile of Covington
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
7 Units Available
Abita View
19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
892 sqft
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Covington
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
10 Units Available
Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
On the shore of Lake Pontchartrain, only 30 minutes from downtown New Orleans. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a playground for children and outdoor grilling areas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
32 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$894
967 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$909
778 sqft
Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
667 sqft
On-site fitness center, courtyard area and pool. Stainless steel appliances, galley kitchens and walk-in showers. On-site gazebo, grill area and lots of storage. Near Mandeville and New Orleans.
Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
19317 14th Ave Covington
19317 14th Ave, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
