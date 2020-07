Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system carport gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* Brewster Commons at River Chase is a peaceful, Covington, LA apartment community located on the Northshore within River Chase community of dining, entertainment, and retail at your fingertips.There are multiple floor plans available at Brewster Commons including luxury one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, carports and detached garages featuring extra-large doors.All interiors of Brewster Commons include the latest in energy-saving appliances including full-size washer and dryers, self-cleaning ovens, microwaves and refrigerators with ice makers. You and your guests can dine on granite countertops and enjoy wood finish flooring in these apartments in Covington, LA. Personal intrusion alarm systems are also available at Brewster Commons.Relax after a hard day's work at the pool, which is equipped with a bubbling hot tub and a tanning deck for your convenience, or enjoy a nice workout. The Brewster Commons fitness center includes the latest in Precor equipment, complete with treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes, and a Precor gym. Outside of the rental center's work-out facility, there is also a fully functional Wii and yoga room as well as a mail center.The Northshore just got a little cozier! Brewster Commons is a great place to live, work and play. If you're looking for an apartment for rent in Covington, La. Brewster Commons is a gated community located within the Madisonville School District and the center of all conveniences of the River Chase community.Reserve your new Brewster Commons apartment home today!