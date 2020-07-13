All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Lake Towers

999 N 9th St · (626) 414-5929
Rent Special
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Get a week of free rent for June and save up to $350 on move-in costs for select homes!
Location

999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Downtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 508 · Avail. Jul 17

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 8

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 426 · Avail. Jul 14

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 328 · Avail. Aug 16

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. Jul 29

$990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
1, 2, and bedrooms available at this downtown Baton Rouge community, located right on Capitol Lake near Spanish Town and the Governor's Mansion - perfect for your active lifestyle!* Can living downtown be peaceful? Yes it can at Lake Towers in Baton Rouge. Located within the historic Spanish Town community, this gated, lakefront property offers wood-tone flooring, open living spaces, chic lighting, and expansive picture windows. Updated kitchens and appliances with the convenience of a washer and dryer in every apartment make Lake Towers Apartments the smart Downtown Baton Rouge choice.Enjoy all of the stylish living extras of Lake Towers Apartments in Baton Rouge, LA with free, off-street covered parking, access gates, elevators and urban high-rise style architecture. Also, enjoy lavish landscaping, on-site fitness center, and a serene private pool and courtyard area with gazebo overlooking Capital Lakes.Spanish Town and the Governor's Mansion become a part of the Downtown Baton Rouge lifestyle, where you can bike or walk to festivals, farmer's markets, and special events. State offices, area schools, and major employers are all easily accessed via I-10 and major thoroughfares. Invite friends and family to see your new style easily from anywhere in the United States as the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is just minutes away.Planning a short visit and need something furnished? Corporate furnished apartments are available to make your stay in Louisiana's state Capital easy and enjoyable.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Baton Rouge, come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown): $300 deposit of which $100 is non-refundable; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets combined, 40 pounds full grown): $600 deposit of which $100 is non-refundable
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: 1 pet $15/ month ; 2 pets $25/month pet fee
restrictions: Each individual pet may not exceed 20 pounds in weight full grown. Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Rhodesian RIdgeback, German Sheppard or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Towers have any available units?
Lake Towers has 5 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Lake Towers have?
Some of Lake Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Towers is offering the following rent specials: We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Get a week of free rent for June and save up to $350 on move-in costs for select homes!
Is Lake Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Towers is pet friendly.
Does Lake Towers offer parking?
Yes, Lake Towers offers parking.
Does Lake Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Towers have a pool?
Yes, Lake Towers has a pool.
Does Lake Towers have accessible units?
No, Lake Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Towers has units with dishwashers.
