Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

1, 2, and bedrooms available at this downtown Baton Rouge community, located right on Capitol Lake near Spanish Town and the Governor's Mansion - perfect for your active lifestyle!* Can living downtown be peaceful? Yes it can at Lake Towers in Baton Rouge. Located within the historic Spanish Town community, this gated, lakefront property offers wood-tone flooring, open living spaces, chic lighting, and expansive picture windows. Updated kitchens and appliances with the convenience of a washer and dryer in every apartment make Lake Towers Apartments the smart Downtown Baton Rouge choice.Enjoy all of the stylish living extras of Lake Towers Apartments in Baton Rouge, LA with free, off-street covered parking, access gates, elevators and urban high-rise style architecture. Also, enjoy lavish landscaping, on-site fitness center, and a serene private pool and courtyard area with gazebo overlooking Capital Lakes.Spanish Town and the Governor's Mansion become a part of the Downtown Baton Rouge lifestyle, where you can bike or walk to festivals, farmer's markets, and special events. State offices, area schools, and major employers are all easily accessed via I-10 and major thoroughfares. Invite friends and family to see your new style easily from anywhere in the United States as the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is just minutes away.Planning a short visit and need something furnished? Corporate furnished apartments are available to make your stay in Louisiana's state Capital easy and enjoyable.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Baton Rouge, come see for yourself!