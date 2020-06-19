All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

Avalon Apartment Homes

13047 Florida Blvd · (225) 239-4002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
North Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-014 · Avail. Aug 10

$712

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 2-058 · Avail. Jul 20

$748

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-098 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 884 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
gym
alarm system
dog park
e-payments
trash valet
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish. Your new apartment will have wood-finish look floors, french doors, & stainless steel appliances. Equally fun & modern community amenities are being built in 2018. We take pride in true community living, by offering fun events to residents on a regular basis. Get in now, and start your future; living with us at Avalon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Apartment Homes have any available units?
Avalon Apartment Homes has 3 units available starting at $712 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Apartment Homes have?
Some of Avalon Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
No, Avalon Apartment Homes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does Avalon Apartment Homes offer parking?
No, Avalon Apartment Homes does not offer parking.
Does Avalon Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avalon Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Avalon Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Avalon Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
