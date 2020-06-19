Avalon Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup refrigerator Property Amenities pool gym alarm system dog park e-payments trash valet

Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish. Your new apartment will have wood-finish look floors, french doors, & stainless steel appliances. Equally fun & modern community amenities are being built in 2018. We take pride in true community living, by offering fun events to residents on a regular basis. Get in now, and start your future; living with us at Avalon.