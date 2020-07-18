All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like 824 N. 8th St Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
824 N. 8th St Apt B
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

824 N. 8th St Apt B

824 North 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
Downtown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

824 North 8th Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Downtown

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
824 N. 8th St Apt B Available 08/03/20 One Bedroom Apartment in Spanish Town - This one bedroom apartment is move-in ready! Live in Spanishtown and walk/bike to downtown! Water and Electricity is included! Schedule a showing today!

(RLNE3350241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 N. 8th St Apt B have any available units?
824 N. 8th St Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baton Rouge, LA.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
Is 824 N. 8th St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
824 N. 8th St Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 N. 8th St Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 824 N. 8th St Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 824 N. 8th St Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 824 N. 8th St Apt B offers parking.
Does 824 N. 8th St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 N. 8th St Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 N. 8th St Apt B have a pool?
No, 824 N. 8th St Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 824 N. 8th St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 824 N. 8th St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 824 N. 8th St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 N. 8th St Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 N. 8th St Apt B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 824 N. 8th St Apt B has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Mirage Villa Apartments
9895 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Dog Friendly Apartments
Baton Rouge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LA
Zachary, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAGardere, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
Sherwood ForestDowntown

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University