824 North 8th Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Downtown
824 N. 8th St Apt B Available 08/03/20 One Bedroom Apartment in Spanish Town - This one bedroom apartment is move-in ready! Live in Spanishtown and walk/bike to downtown! Water and Electricity is included! Schedule a showing today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
824 N. 8th St Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baton Rouge, LA.