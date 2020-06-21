All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like 805 Arlington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
805 Arlington Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

805 Arlington Ave

805 Arlington Avenue · (225) 389-6860 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
Mid City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

805 Arlington Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 805 Arlington Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
805 Arlington Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in Mid City - You'll love this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in mid city! This house features tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, beautiful staircase and an amazing kitchen. Close to many great local shopping areas, grocery stores and nightlife! Schedule a showing today!

Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15 minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com

- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.

- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 4 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.

(RLNE5845583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Arlington Ave have any available units?
805 Arlington Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
Is 805 Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
805 Arlington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Arlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 805 Arlington Ave offer parking?
No, 805 Arlington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 805 Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Arlington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 805 Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 805 Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 805 Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Arlington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Arlington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 805 Arlington Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70814
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Pet Friendly Places
Baton Rouge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LA
Gonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
DowntownNorth Sherwood Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity