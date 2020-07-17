All apartments in Baton Rouge
7743 Bles Ave

7743 Bles Avenue · (225) 271-3906
Location

7743 Bles Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Mayfair

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for rent in Baton Rouge. Washer and Dryer hookups, and a fireplace! Rent is $750 with a $750 deposit. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care included in the rent. Located less than 4 miles from Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and Starbuck, and near Oak Alley Plantation, All Star Lanes Baton Rouge, San Francisco Plantation, Evergreen Plantation, L'Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge, Cinemark, Movie Tavern Citiplace, LSU Tiger Stadium, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing, Laura Plantation
Schools for the area are Westminster Elementary, Westdale Middle, and Tara High.
$40 application fee and must prove 3 times the monthly rent in income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

