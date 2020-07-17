7743 Bles Ave

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for rent in Baton Rouge. Washer and Dryer hookups, and a fireplace! Rent is $750 with a $750 deposit. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care included in the rent. Located less than 4 miles from Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and Starbuck, and near Oak Alley Plantation, All Star Lanes Baton Rouge, San Francisco Plantation, Evergreen Plantation, L'Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge, Cinemark, Movie Tavern Citiplace, LSU Tiger Stadium, Movie Tavern Juban Crossing, Laura Plantation

Schools for the area are Westminster Elementary, Westdale Middle, and Tara High.

$40 application fee and must prove 3 times the monthly rent in income.