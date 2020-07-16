Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets gym pool basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool hot tub media room

6767 Corporate Blvd Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Cedar Lodge - Large One BR, 1BA - Great condo in the Reserve at Cedar Lodge. Third floor unit with soaring ceiling heights. Largest one bedroom unit available (Tuscany model ) Open floor plan with with lots of space for both living and dining areas. Spacious walk in laundry/pantry off kitchen. Spacious mater bedroom with walk in closet and on suite bath. Gated community with upscale amenities include, resort style community pool and hot tub, fitness center, indoor half basketball court, club house and media room.



(RLNE5858382)