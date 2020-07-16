All apartments in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA
6767 Corporate Blvd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

6767 Corporate Blvd

6767 Corporate Boulevard · (225) 336-8043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6767 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6767 Corporate Blvd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
6767 Corporate Blvd Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Cedar Lodge - Large One BR, 1BA - Great condo in the Reserve at Cedar Lodge. Third floor unit with soaring ceiling heights. Largest one bedroom unit available (Tuscany model ) Open floor plan with with lots of space for both living and dining areas. Spacious walk in laundry/pantry off kitchen. Spacious mater bedroom with walk in closet and on suite bath. Gated community with upscale amenities include, resort style community pool and hot tub, fitness center, indoor half basketball court, club house and media room.

(RLNE5858382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6767 Corporate Blvd have any available units?
6767 Corporate Blvd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 6767 Corporate Blvd have?
Some of 6767 Corporate Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6767 Corporate Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6767 Corporate Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6767 Corporate Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6767 Corporate Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6767 Corporate Blvd offer parking?
No, 6767 Corporate Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6767 Corporate Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6767 Corporate Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6767 Corporate Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6767 Corporate Blvd has a pool.
Does 6767 Corporate Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6767 Corporate Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6767 Corporate Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6767 Corporate Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
