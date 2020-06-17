All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

522 S Flannery A

522 S Flannery Rd · (225) 284-7776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

522 S Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
522 S Flannery - Property Id: 235329

Spacious townhome renovated with new appliances, nice and clean, maintained in a prime location.
Near to Dining, Shopping, Banking and I-20 access.

Nearby Places (Within few miles): Mc Donalds, Jack in the box, Winn Dixie, Family Dollar, Best Buy,
Office Depot, Target, Lowes, CHILLIS.

Spacious 2 BED 1 1/2 BATH $930.00
Security Deposit:$930.00
Min Lease Period: 1 year

First Floor: Living Area, Breakfast/Dining, Kitchen
Second Floor: Bedroom 1 and 2

Furnished - Includes Washer and Dryer, Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Owen,Dishwasher),
Cieling Fans, AC, Walk In Closets.

Rental Covers : Water, Sewer, Garbage Pick up, Maintenance & Pest Control. Tenant responsible for electricity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235329
Property Id 235329

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5610700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

