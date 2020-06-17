522 S Flannery A

Amenities

522 S Flannery - Property Id: 235329



Spacious townhome renovated with new appliances, nice and clean, maintained in a prime location.

Near to Dining, Shopping, Banking and I-20 access.



Nearby Places (Within few miles): Mc Donalds, Jack in the box, Winn Dixie, Family Dollar, Best Buy,

Office Depot, Target, Lowes, CHILLIS.



Spacious 2 BED 1 1/2 BATH $930.00

Security Deposit:$930.00

Min Lease Period: 1 year



First Floor: Living Area, Breakfast/Dining, Kitchen

Second Floor: Bedroom 1 and 2



Furnished - Includes Washer and Dryer, Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Owen,Dishwasher),

Cieling Fans, AC, Walk In Closets.



Rental Covers : Water, Sewer, Garbage Pick up, Maintenance & Pest Control. Tenant responsible for electricity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235329

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5610700)