2270 Stuart Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

3 Bedroom 2 bath House on a huge lot right in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Medical Corridor and bike distance to the LSU Campus. Great location in the South Downs neighborhood just off Perkin road between College and Acadian Thruway. Restaurants, dining grocery stores all within walking distance. Has a garage and a carport. Covered patio is off the master bedroom. Really cute house and perfect location. Southdowns neighborhood just up the street from St. Aloyisus School

