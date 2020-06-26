All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:20 PM

2270 Stuart Avenue

2270 Stuart Avenue · (225) 921-7785
Location

2270 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Southside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3 Bedroom 2 bath House on a huge lot right in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Medical Corridor and bike distance to the LSU Campus. Great location in the South Downs neighborhood just off Perkin road between College and Acadian Thruway. Restaurants, dining grocery stores all within walking distance. Has a garage and a carport. Covered patio is off the master bedroom. Really cute house and perfect location. Southdowns neighborhood just up the street from St. Aloyisus School
South downs area, just off Perkins road near St Aloyisus School. Great "Center of the City" location near all kinds of food, museum, parks and entertainment. This is a 3 bedroom two full bath home. Covered parking and a garage. Extra parking out front. Covered patio and a really big back yard that is fenced. Hardwood and tile flooring New appliances really a neat hose in the "best of the best" locations. Pennington Bio Medical, the Hospitals, LSU all within biking distance and a safe neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 Stuart Avenue have any available units?
2270 Stuart Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2270 Stuart Avenue have?
Some of 2270 Stuart Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2270 Stuart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2270 Stuart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 Stuart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2270 Stuart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 2270 Stuart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2270 Stuart Avenue offers parking.
Does 2270 Stuart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2270 Stuart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 Stuart Avenue have a pool?
No, 2270 Stuart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2270 Stuart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2270 Stuart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 Stuart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2270 Stuart Avenue has units with dishwashers.
