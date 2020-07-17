2117 Cypress Hall Alley

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming New Orleans Style Townhouse on LSU bus route in coveted Arlington Plantation Townhouse Community: 1374 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths



This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator/freezer, a dishwasher, a microwave, custom cabinetry, and an island equipped with breakfast bar. The master bedroom features french doors opening to private balcony overlooking lake, a large walk in closet, and a private full bath equipped with dual vanities. The large second bedroom has a walk in closet, a full bath, and view of lake, and is large enough for a king-sized bed.



This house is highlighted by a fenced backyard with view of lake, an open patio, and a laundry room equipped with washer dryer.



Amenities include: quiet gated community with controlled access, security system with cellular backup, 2 car reserved parking, outside storage, retractable attic stairs lead to a large attic with ample storage area, 9 ft ceiling with crown molding, sound barriers between units, a computer nook, townhouse located on LSU bus route.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.