2117 Cypress Hall Alley

2117 Cypress Hall Alley · (888) 659-9596 ext. 895411
Location

2117 Cypress Hall Alley, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming New Orleans Style Townhouse on LSU bus route in coveted Arlington Plantation Townhouse Community: 1374 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths

This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator/freezer, a dishwasher, a microwave, custom cabinetry, and an island equipped with breakfast bar. The master bedroom features french doors opening to private balcony overlooking lake, a large walk in closet, and a private full bath equipped with dual vanities. The large second bedroom has a walk in closet, a full bath, and view of lake, and is large enough for a king-sized bed.

This house is highlighted by a fenced backyard with view of lake, an open patio, and a laundry room equipped with washer dryer.

Amenities include: quiet gated community with controlled access, security system with cellular backup, 2 car reserved parking, outside storage, retractable attic stairs lead to a large attic with ample storage area, 9 ft ceiling with crown molding, sound barriers between units, a computer nook, townhouse located on LSU bus route.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Cypress Hall Alley have any available units?
2117 Cypress Hall Alley has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Cypress Hall Alley have?
Some of 2117 Cypress Hall Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Cypress Hall Alley currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Cypress Hall Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Cypress Hall Alley pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Cypress Hall Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 2117 Cypress Hall Alley offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Cypress Hall Alley offers parking.
Does 2117 Cypress Hall Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 Cypress Hall Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Cypress Hall Alley have a pool?
No, 2117 Cypress Hall Alley does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Cypress Hall Alley have accessible units?
No, 2117 Cypress Hall Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Cypress Hall Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Cypress Hall Alley has units with dishwashers.
