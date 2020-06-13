All apartments in Baton Rouge
1712 Brightside Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:55 PM

1712 Brightside Drive

1712 Brightside Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 630112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1712 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Trendy newly updated 1150 square feet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house near LSU Campus on Tigerland A/B bus route.

This open floor plan living/nook has been freshly updated with ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout.

The features include a fully equipped kitchen that comes with an electric range/oven, a dishwasher, a refrigerator/freezer, a microwave, a garbage disposal, spacious cabinets, and stand alone pantry. The laundry area is equipped with a washer and dryer.

Amenities include: Fenced private patio; Tigerland A/B bus route

Conveniently located near LSU, L'auberge Casino, Hospitals, Shopping

Rental Terms: Rent: $1095, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Brightside Drive have any available units?
1712 Brightside Drive has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Brightside Drive have?
Some of 1712 Brightside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Brightside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Brightside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Brightside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Brightside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Brightside Drive offer parking?
No, 1712 Brightside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Brightside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 Brightside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Brightside Drive have a pool?
No, 1712 Brightside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Brightside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1712 Brightside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Brightside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Brightside Drive has units with dishwashers.
