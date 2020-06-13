1712 Brightside Drive

Amenities

Trendy newly updated 1150 square feet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house near LSU Campus on Tigerland A/B bus route.



This open floor plan living/nook has been freshly updated with ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout.



The features include a fully equipped kitchen that comes with an electric range/oven, a dishwasher, a refrigerator/freezer, a microwave, a garbage disposal, spacious cabinets, and stand alone pantry. The laundry area is equipped with a washer and dryer.



Amenities include: Fenced private patio; Tigerland A/B bus route



Conveniently located near LSU, L'auberge Casino, Hospitals, Shopping



Rental Terms: Rent: $1095, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.