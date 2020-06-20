152 S. Foster Dr. #11

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

W/S/T included! Dbl garage! 2BR/2.5BA with washer, dryer and fridge! - Large 2BR/2.5BA in super convenient mid-city with double garage! Lovely landscaping in this very neat community. End unit town-home with lots of light! Balcony, fireplace, large dining area, cute little breakfast/office area off the kitchen, huge bedrooms, walk-in closets, large laundry room, and pretty staircase. Right across the street from Baton Rouge Community College! The community has a wood fence with brick pillars along S. Foster, and this one is on the left side, a couple from the front. Tons of space for a 2 bedroom! And there’s a fenced patio between the garage and the back door, for enjoying/relaxing outdoors. Half bath is downstairs and both bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Master bedroom is about 14x16 has 2 giant walk-in closets and the other bedroom has a giant covered balcony with French doors!

Rent includes w/s/t and grass cutting and edging

Appliances included: refrigerator, microwave, smooth cook-top, range/oven, washer and dryer

Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis;

acceptable pets will require a refundable deposit.

Security deposit is $1095.



Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.



Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847

Licensed to practice real estate in LA.

All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



