Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

152 S. Foster Dr. #11

152 South Foster Drive · (225) 751-8847
Location

152 South Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1437 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
W/S/T included! Dbl garage! 2BR/2.5BA with washer, dryer and fridge! - Large 2BR/2.5BA in super convenient mid-city with double garage! Lovely landscaping in this very neat community. End unit town-home with lots of light! Balcony, fireplace, large dining area, cute little breakfast/office area off the kitchen, huge bedrooms, walk-in closets, large laundry room, and pretty staircase. Right across the street from Baton Rouge Community College! The community has a wood fence with brick pillars along S. Foster, and this one is on the left side, a couple from the front. Tons of space for a 2 bedroom! And there’s a fenced patio between the garage and the back door, for enjoying/relaxing outdoors. Half bath is downstairs and both bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Master bedroom is about 14x16 has 2 giant walk-in closets and the other bedroom has a giant covered balcony with French doors!
Rent includes w/s/t and grass cutting and edging
Appliances included: refrigerator, microwave, smooth cook-top, range/oven, washer and dryer
Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis;
acceptable pets will require a refundable deposit.
Security deposit is $1095.

Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3318559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 have any available units?
152 S. Foster Dr. #11 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 have?
Some of 152 S. Foster Dr. #11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 currently offering any rent specials?
152 S. Foster Dr. #11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 is pet friendly.
Does 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 offer parking?
Yes, 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 does offer parking.
Does 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 have a pool?
No, 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 does not have a pool.
Does 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 have accessible units?
No, 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 S. Foster Dr. #11 has units with dishwashers.
