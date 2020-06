Amenities

1230 Sharlo Avenue Available 07/10/20 1230 Sharlo - This duplex features all new flooring - tile and carpet. Separate dining area with parquet floors. Wood burning fireplace in living room with tile floors. Large master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and full bath. Small fenced yard with covered parking and outside storage. All appliances including a full size washer and dryer. Easy access to downtown and universities. No Pets



(RLNE3738795)