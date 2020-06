Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

1/2 off first month's rent! Large 2-3 bedroom home- Section 8 accepted - **Now offering 1/2 off first month's rent!**



Large 2-3 bedroom home in the Park Hill area

(will only count as 2 bedroom by Section 8 standards)



-Home sits on a quiet street

-Ample closet space in each bedroom

-Brand new vinyl planking throughout

-Washer/dryer hookups

-Stove and refrigerator provided

-Tenant responsible for all utilities

*Section 8 accepted- voucher will be maxed*



Call/text/email today to inquire!

Schempp Realty & Management

502-562-0016

schempprealty@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788865)