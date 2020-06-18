Amenities
729 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sunday Silence - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Student housing never looked this good! Come see this airy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance of UK. Beautiful hardwood flooring make this house feel even more spacious, with large closets and a kitchen fit for entertaining while you cook. Easy access to a city park, the bus line, downtown and tons of restaurants. Hassle-free, on-site maintenance and a complete security system included. Let WMP become your next home away from home!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1991922)