Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

729 Addison Avenue

729 Addison Avenue · (859) 455-9300
Location

729 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY 40504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 729 Addison Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
729 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sunday Silence - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Student housing never looked this good! Come see this airy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance of UK. Beautiful hardwood flooring make this house feel even more spacious, with large closets and a kitchen fit for entertaining while you cook. Easy access to a city park, the bus line, downtown and tons of restaurants. Hassle-free, on-site maintenance and a complete security system included. Let WMP become your next home away from home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1991922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Addison Avenue have any available units?
729 Addison Avenue has a unit available for $1,596 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Addison Avenue have?
Some of 729 Addison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Addison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
729 Addison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Addison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 729 Addison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 729 Addison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 729 Addison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 729 Addison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 Addison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Addison Avenue have a pool?
No, 729 Addison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 729 Addison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 729 Addison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Addison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Addison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
