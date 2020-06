Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning

Charm of Yesterday...is yours in this ground floor apartment in beautiful Mentelle Park. Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, new central heat and air, and covered front porch are some of the amenities. Off street parking with a single carport. Owner will consider pets. Laundry on-site. Located close to downtown, UK, and Transylvania campuses.