4433 Josiah Way

This pristine modified ranch two story home in the classic Pinnacle neighborhood is a rare find. Situated on a large tastefully landscaped lot, the property includes a hot tub and brick patio along with an abundance of private space to relax outdoors. Located off Man 'O War between Tates Creek and Nicholasville Roads, opportunities abound for shopping and entertainment while enjoying the serenity of this four bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring a formal dining room with tray ceiling, formal living room and an open floor design combining the kitchen with the family room. Four bedrooms including an ensuite master are on the second level along with the laundry and a bonus room that is perfectly suited as an office or reading nook. Laminate, carpet and tile flooring throughout.