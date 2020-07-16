All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 4433 Josiah Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
4433 Josiah Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:22 AM

4433 Josiah Way

4433 Josiah Way · (859) 260-1444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4433 Josiah Way, Lexington, KY 40515
Brannon Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
This pristine modified ranch two story home in the classic Pinnacle neighborhood is a rare find. Situated on a large tastefully landscaped lot, the property includes a hot tub and brick patio along with an abundance of private space to relax outdoors. Located off Man 'O War between Tates Creek and Nicholasville Roads, opportunities abound for shopping and entertainment while enjoying the serenity of this four bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring a formal dining room with tray ceiling, formal living room and an open floor design combining the kitchen with the family room. Four bedrooms including an ensuite master are on the second level along with the laundry and a bonus room that is perfectly suited as an office or reading nook. Laminate, carpet and tile flooring throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4433 Josiah Way have any available units?
4433 Josiah Way has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4433 Josiah Way have?
Some of 4433 Josiah Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4433 Josiah Way currently offering any rent specials?
4433 Josiah Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 Josiah Way pet-friendly?
No, 4433 Josiah Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 4433 Josiah Way offer parking?
No, 4433 Josiah Way does not offer parking.
Does 4433 Josiah Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4433 Josiah Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 Josiah Way have a pool?
No, 4433 Josiah Way does not have a pool.
Does 4433 Josiah Way have accessible units?
No, 4433 Josiah Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 Josiah Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4433 Josiah Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4433 Josiah Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive
Lexington, KY 40511
BelleFontaine Apartments
2216 Dinsmore Drive
Lexington, KY 40502
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr
Lexington, KY 40515
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way
Lexington, KY 40515
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd
Lexington, KY 40517
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr
Lexington, KY 40515
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd
Lexington, KY 40515
Eagle Creek Townhomes
3353 Cove Lake Dr
Lexington, KY 40515

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYNicholasville, KY
Frankfort, KYIndependence, KYShelbyville, KY
Harrodsburg, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty Area
Gainesway

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity