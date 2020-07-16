Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 4120 Victoria Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
4120 Victoria Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4120 Victoria Way
4120 Victoria Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4120 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY 40515
Pickway Korner
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the 1st floor. Beautiful wood/laminate flooring and paint throughout. Washer & Dryer connections.Call today for a private showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4120 Victoria Way have any available units?
4120 Victoria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lexington, KY
.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lexington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4120 Victoria Way have?
Some of 4120 Victoria Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4120 Victoria Way currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Victoria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Victoria Way pet-friendly?
No, 4120 Victoria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lexington
.
Does 4120 Victoria Way offer parking?
No, 4120 Victoria Way does not offer parking.
Does 4120 Victoria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Victoria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Victoria Way have a pool?
No, 4120 Victoria Way does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Victoria Way have accessible units?
No, 4120 Victoria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Victoria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 Victoria Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court
Lexington, KY 40504
BelleFontaine Apartments
2216 Dinsmore Drive
Lexington, KY 40502
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Eastland Hills
1740 Jennifer Road
Lexington, KY 89434
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd
Lexington, KY 40517
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road
Lexington, KY 40514
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd
Lexington, KY 40515
Similar Pages
Lexington 1 Bedrooms
Lexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with Parking
Lexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Florence, KY
Georgetown, KY
Nicholasville, KY
Frankfort, KY
Independence, KY
Shelbyville, KY
Harrodsburg, KY
Richmond, KY
Nearby Neighborhoods
Liberty Area
Gainesway
Apartments Near Colleges
Bluegrass Community and Technical College
University of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College