All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 4120 Victoria Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
4120 Victoria Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

4120 Victoria Way

4120 Victoria Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4120 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY 40515
Pickway Korner

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the 1st floor. Beautiful wood/laminate flooring and paint throughout. Washer & Dryer connections.Call today for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 Victoria Way have any available units?
4120 Victoria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4120 Victoria Way have?
Some of 4120 Victoria Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 Victoria Way currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Victoria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 Victoria Way pet-friendly?
No, 4120 Victoria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 4120 Victoria Way offer parking?
No, 4120 Victoria Way does not offer parking.
Does 4120 Victoria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 Victoria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 Victoria Way have a pool?
No, 4120 Victoria Way does not have a pool.
Does 4120 Victoria Way have accessible units?
No, 4120 Victoria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 Victoria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 Victoria Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court
Lexington, KY 40504
BelleFontaine Apartments
2216 Dinsmore Drive
Lexington, KY 40502
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Eastland Hills
1740 Jennifer Road
Lexington, KY 89434
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd
Lexington, KY 40517
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road
Lexington, KY 40514
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd
Lexington, KY 40515

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYNicholasville, KY
Frankfort, KYIndependence, KYShelbyville, KY
Harrodsburg, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty Area
Gainesway

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College