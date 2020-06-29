301 Colony

Amenities

Luxury, Convenience, Charm. This 4BR, 4.5BA home in the Chevy Chase neighborhood is an exceptional property. The aesthetics of a bygone era are captured in this modified bungalow. This spacious masterpiece includes two master suites, a nicely appointed kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic backsplash, double ovens and warming drawer in dual fuel range, pot filler, trash compactor, built in microwave and refrigerator. Hardwood and carpet are found throughout the home along with a marble base in the entry foyer. The home is located on a corner lot close to UK, shopping and cultural activities, yet with a special measure of privacy including an enclosed courtyard. The lower level includes ample space for a recreation room including a social room with a wet bar. Property includes a two car underground garage with a workshop and lots of storage space. It's a house with truly too many ammenities to list. Schedule a showing today.