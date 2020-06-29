All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 301 Colony.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
301 Colony
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

301 Colony

301 Colony Blvd · (859) 494-4114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 Colony Blvd, Lexington, KY 40502
Chevy Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
Luxury, Convenience, Charm. This 4BR, 4.5BA home in the Chevy Chase neighborhood is an exceptional property. The aesthetics of a bygone era are captured in this modified bungalow. This spacious masterpiece includes two master suites, a nicely appointed kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic backsplash, double ovens and warming drawer in dual fuel range, pot filler, trash compactor, built in microwave and refrigerator. Hardwood and carpet are found throughout the home along with a marble base in the entry foyer. The home is located on a corner lot close to UK, shopping and cultural activities, yet with a special measure of privacy including an enclosed courtyard. The lower level includes ample space for a recreation room including a social room with a wet bar. Property includes a two car underground garage with a workshop and lots of storage space. It's a house with truly too many ammenities to list. Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Colony have any available units?
301 Colony has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Colony have?
Some of 301 Colony's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Colony currently offering any rent specials?
301 Colony is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Colony pet-friendly?
No, 301 Colony is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 301 Colony offer parking?
Yes, 301 Colony offers parking.
Does 301 Colony have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Colony offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Colony have a pool?
No, 301 Colony does not have a pool.
Does 301 Colony have accessible units?
No, 301 Colony does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Colony have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Colony has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 301 Colony?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd
Lexington, KY 40503
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court
Lexington, KY 40504
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd
Lexington, KY 40503
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr
Lexington, KY 40504
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir
Lexington, KY 40517
Eastland Hills
1740 Jennifer Road
Lexington, KY 89434
Lexington Villas
200 Alsab Ct
Lexington, KY 40509
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr
Lexington, KY 40502

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYNicholasville, KY
Frankfort, KYIndependence, KYShelbyville, KY
Harrodsburg, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty Area
Gainesway

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity