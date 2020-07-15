All apartments in Lexington
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:20 PM

2758 Sandersville Road

2758 Sandersville Road · (859) 309-9648
Location

2758 Sandersville Road, Lexington, KY 40511
Masterson Station

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for its first tenant! The first floor features an open concept living room/ kitchen with back deck that is perfect for entertaining. The spacious kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and island with room for microwave. Second floor includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room and a bonus room. Master ensuite has a fully tiled shower, double vanity with granite countertops and walk in closet. 2 car attached garage. Unfinished basement for lots of storage! Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenants pay E, W, G. 24/7 maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2758 Sandersville Road have any available units?
2758 Sandersville Road has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2758 Sandersville Road have?
Some of 2758 Sandersville Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2758 Sandersville Road currently offering any rent specials?
2758 Sandersville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2758 Sandersville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2758 Sandersville Road is pet friendly.
Does 2758 Sandersville Road offer parking?
Yes, 2758 Sandersville Road offers parking.
Does 2758 Sandersville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2758 Sandersville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2758 Sandersville Road have a pool?
No, 2758 Sandersville Road does not have a pool.
Does 2758 Sandersville Road have accessible units?
No, 2758 Sandersville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2758 Sandersville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2758 Sandersville Road has units with dishwashers.
