2758 Sandersville Road

This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for its first tenant! The first floor features an open concept living room/ kitchen with back deck that is perfect for entertaining. The spacious kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and island with room for microwave. Second floor includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room and a bonus room. Master ensuite has a fully tiled shower, double vanity with granite countertops and walk in closet. 2 car attached garage. Unfinished basement for lots of storage! Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenants pay E, W, G. 24/7 maintenance included!