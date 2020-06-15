220 Cedar Street

Amenities

Parking is included!! Spacious 1 bedroom condo located on the desirable 1st floor Cedar St. corridor of Center Court, walking out to a courtyard. Great floor plan with study nook. Includes all appliances. Parking space in attached garage as well as easy access to parking for unloading groceries, etc. All within walking distance of UK's campus as well as Downtown Lexington's Main St. This is sure to be a great place to call home. Restaurants and retail on first floor of main including Waffle House coming soon! Close to UK Campus, Hospitals, and all downtown amenities. Rent includes water. Tenant pays electric, cable, and internet. Pictures at the beginning are of a condo with the same floor plan and at the end are of this condo. It is available to lease in August and possibly sooner