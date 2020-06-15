All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 220 Cedar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
220 Cedar Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:23 AM

220 Cedar Street

220 Cedar Street · (859) 271-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

220 Cedar Street, Lexington, KY 40508
Historic South Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Parking is included!! Spacious 1 bedroom condo located on the desirable 1st floor Cedar St. corridor of Center Court, walking out to a courtyard. Great floor plan with study nook. Includes all appliances. Parking space in attached garage as well as easy access to parking for unloading groceries, etc. All within walking distance of UK's campus as well as Downtown Lexington's Main St. This is sure to be a great place to call home. Restaurants and retail on first floor of main including Waffle House coming soon! Close to UK Campus, Hospitals, and all downtown amenities. Rent includes water. Tenant pays electric, cable, and internet. Pictures at the beginning are of a condo with the same floor plan and at the end are of this condo. It is available to lease in August and possibly sooner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Cedar Street have any available units?
220 Cedar Street has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Cedar Street have?
Some of 220 Cedar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Cedar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 220 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 Cedar Street does offer parking.
Does 220 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Cedar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 220 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 220 Cedar Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd
Lexington, KY 40503
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr
Lexington, KY 40504
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Summit at Lexington
100 Lakeshore Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
Eastland Hills
1740 Jennifer Road
Lexington, KY 89434
The August
4070 Victoria Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road
Lexington, KY 40509
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd
Lexington, KY 40515

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity