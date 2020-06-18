193 Sioux Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Talk about location! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex is walking distance to UK Campus, Kroger Field, bus stop, and hospitals. First floor features living room with original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with new backsplash, refrigerator, dishwasher and range, 2 large bedrooms with full bath and washer/dryer. Second floor includes new carpet throughout with additional 2 bedrooms and full bath. Shared back deck is perfect for entertaining. Off street parking. Dogs negotiable under 25lbs- no cats. Tenant pays E,W,G. Available for immediate move in or prelease for August 2020. The owner is a licensed KY real estate agent.