Lexington, KY
193 Sioux Road
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:07 AM

193 Sioux Road

193 Sioux Road · (859) 309-9648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

193 Sioux Road, Lexington, KY 40503
Elizabeth Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Talk about location! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex is walking distance to UK Campus, Kroger Field, bus stop, and hospitals. First floor features living room with original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with new backsplash, refrigerator, dishwasher and range, 2 large bedrooms with full bath and washer/dryer. Second floor includes new carpet throughout with additional 2 bedrooms and full bath. Shared back deck is perfect for entertaining. Off street parking. Dogs negotiable under 25lbs- no cats. Tenant pays E,W,G. Available for immediate move in or prelease for August 2020. The owner is a licensed KY real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Sioux Road have any available units?
193 Sioux Road has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 193 Sioux Road have?
Some of 193 Sioux Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Sioux Road currently offering any rent specials?
193 Sioux Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Sioux Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 193 Sioux Road is pet friendly.
Does 193 Sioux Road offer parking?
Yes, 193 Sioux Road does offer parking.
Does 193 Sioux Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 193 Sioux Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Sioux Road have a pool?
No, 193 Sioux Road does not have a pool.
Does 193 Sioux Road have accessible units?
No, 193 Sioux Road does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Sioux Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 193 Sioux Road has units with dishwashers.
