Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to Meadowthorpe! This neighborhood is easily one of the best kept secrets in Lexington! With easy access to downtown and New Circle, this spacious two bedroom unit has just been updated with fresh paint, new windows, a brand new tiled bathroom, new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Call today for a showing!