Home
Lexington, KY
1321 Leaning Tree
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 13
1321 Leaning Tree
1321 Leaning Tree Lane
No Longer Available
1321 Leaning Tree Lane, Lexington, KY 40517
Tates Creek
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement includes a garage. All electric.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree have any available units?
1321 Leaning Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lexington, KY
.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lexington Rent Report
.
Is 1321 Leaning Tree currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Leaning Tree isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Leaning Tree pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lexington
.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Leaning Tree does offer parking.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree have a pool?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree have accessible units?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
