All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 1321 Leaning Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
1321 Leaning Tree
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1321 Leaning Tree

1321 Leaning Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1321 Leaning Tree Lane, Lexington, KY 40517
Tates Creek

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice duplex with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement includes a garage. All electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Leaning Tree have any available units?
1321 Leaning Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
Is 1321 Leaning Tree currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Leaning Tree isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Leaning Tree pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Leaning Tree does offer parking.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree have a pool?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree have accessible units?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Leaning Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Leaning Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive
Lexington, KY 40511
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr
Lexington, KY 40504
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr
Lexington, KY 40504
Cedarwood Apartments
180 Codell Dr
Lexington, KY 40509
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr
Lexington, KY 40517
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd
Lexington, KY 40515
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road
Lexington, KY 40511

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College